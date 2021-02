ST. LOUIS – From babies to big kids we have you covered with a flash sale at JCPenney.

This sale is online and today only. Get an extra 40 percent off on select clothing and save even more when you enter the coupon code: KIDSTYLE. They have joggers, jeans, jackets, onesies, masks and more marked down.

Get free shipping when you spend $75 or look for curbside or in-store pick-up.

Click here to shop.