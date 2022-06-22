ST. LOUIS – We have a sizzling sale for all you grill masters from Tanga online. Rule the grill with this 30-piece wooden barbeque grill tool set. It drops in price from $79.99 to $31.49 with free shipping when you enter our exclusive coupon code at checkout: FOX2NOW. This deal includes stainless steel grilling essentials like tongs, skewers, a spatula, grill mats, a cleaning brush, a cloth storage case, and much more. Click here to shop this deal.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction