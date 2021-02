ST. LOUIS – It is a bundle up kind of morning and week and we have a hot deal to keep you warm.

Check out these 100 percent cashmere unisex wool scarves from tanga online. They are down in price from $30 each to $13.99. Then enter our exclusive promo code, FOX2NOW, and get another $2 two off plus free shipping, with a total cost of $11.99.

They make great for a gifts or for yourself!

Click here to shop.