Money Saver: Nordstrom Rack up to 70% off end of season sale

ST. LOUIS - It's the end of the season clearance sale going on right now at Nordstrom
Rack online.
Right now you can get up to 70-percent off already reduced prices. Check out brands like Brooks, Nike, Adidas and more.
Sale ends March 30.
by: Margie EllisorPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS - It's the end of the season clearance sale going on right now at Nordstrom
Rack online.
Right now you can get up to 70-percent off already reduced prices. Check out brands like Brooks, Nike, Adidas and more.
Sale ends March 30.