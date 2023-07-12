ST. LOUIS – Pack your bags and save your money on this deal during Macy’s Black Friday in July Sale.

For a limited time, get a five piece soft side spinner luggage set down from $240 for $69.99. The set includes a 27-inch spinner, 25-inch rolling duffel, 20-inch upright, tote, and a kit bag.

It’s available in four colors. Your shipping is free. There are hundreds of deals at Macy’s during their Black Friday in July sale, but hurry, Wednesday is the last day.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.