ST. LOUIS – Planning to travel this summer but need some luggage? Here’s a deal from Samsonite via eBay.

Get this Samsonite on air three large spinners set down from $230, for $127.49. – saving you $100. The only pattern still available is blush.

However, you can get a silver pattern offered for the same price. Your shipping is free.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.