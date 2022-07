ST. LOUIS – Albert Pujols’ performance means you get to take $5 off already discounted tickets to watch

the Cardinals take on the Rockies on August 16 through the 18.

Since he advanced to the semifinals, the tickets will be just $10 for field box seats. There are a limited number of these specially priced Pujols Derby Deal tickets. They go on sale Tuesday morning at 10.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver.