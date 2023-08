ST. LOUIS – Relax and look good with a deal on Eddie Bauer men’s shorts from Proozy Online.

When you enter the exclusive code PZYEB2S-FS at checkout, you will get a two pack for $24 with free shipping.

These are available in sizes medium to two X-L while supplies last or until next Tuesday, September 5.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.