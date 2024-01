ST. LOUIS – Run into the new year and save with this deal on new shoes from top-name brands at 6 P.M. Online.

For a limited time, get up to 75% off shoes from Brooks, Adidas, New Balance, and more. Styles and sizes are going quickly at these low prices.

Grab free shipping when you spend $100; otherwise, add $3.95 for standard shipping.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.