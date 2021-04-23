Money Saver: Save $15 on a women’s Adidas full-zip jacket from Proozy

ST. LOUIS – Margie’s Money Saver has an exclusive deal Friday for the ladies on an Adidas full-zip jacket.

It drops from its sales price of $34.99 to $19.99 when you use our special promo code at Proozy. This jacket is available in black, red, and grey. It comes in sizes small, medium, and large while supplies last.

Spend $50 and get free shipping. This offer is good through Tuesday, but they are going fast.

Click here to shop the Jacket. Coupon code: MMSRANGE1999.

Click here to shop an Under Armour Women’s Hoodie and Capri bundle. Coupon code: MMSUA4498. This deal expires on Wednesday, April 28.

Click here to shop a deal on Champion Youth 7-inch Mesh Shorts. Coupon code: MMS699. This deal expires on Wednesday, April 28.

