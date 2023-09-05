ST. LOUIS – Looking to squeeze in one more getaway without traveling very far?

Head to Jellystone Park in Eureka this Friday and Saturday and save 25% off your two-night stay in a two-bedroom cottage. You must enter the exclusive coupon code MMH23 to get this deal.

While there, you’ll enjoy their ‘September Halloween Spooktacular’ weekend activities, like a haunted trail, creepy crafts, spooky hayrides, and more.

