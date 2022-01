EUREKA, Mo. – Keep the holiday magic shining bright for a little bit longer with a trip to Santa’s Magical Kingdom in Eureka.

Take in millions of lights now through its closing date on Sunday, January 9. Book a private wagon ride for ten people and get $70 off. You will need to call ahead to book the ride and mention Margie’s Money Saver. Call them at 636-938-5925. Click here for more information.