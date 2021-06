ST. LOUIS – Need to get away but still have work to do? Take it with you with this deal on a hard drive from Best Buy.

Today only, get this easy store portable hard drive down from $189 dollars to $99.99 with free shipping.

You’ll be able to take your data on the go, with this high-capacity portable drive.

It features easy-to-use backup software. Get a case for it for an additional $10. It provides storage for documents, photos, music, and more.

Click here to shop.