ST. LOUIS – Save big during this sale at JCPenney Online, offering dresses at deep discounts.

Check out select clearance dresses for women and juniors for up to 85% off. There are hundreds of styles marked down in various styles, including plus sizes.

Sizes are selling out quickly at these low prices, so shop early for best selection. Grab free shipping when you spend $75.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.