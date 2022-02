ST. LOUIS – Get ready for warmer weather and save at Nordstrom Rack online during their flash event going on for a limited time. The beach and beyond sale offers up to 65 percent off swimsuits, cover-ups, sandals, shorts, and dresses. You’ll find deals for men, women, and children. These bargains are online only. Get free shipping when you spend $89 or see if store pickup is available. Click here to shop this deal.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction