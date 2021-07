ST. LOUIS – Attention Vera Bradley fans, there is a sale going on that will save you big on various items.

Right now, get up to 70 percent off on a wide variety of handbags and accessories. Then get an additional 30 percent off your order at checkout. This offer is good through Friday. You will have to enter your email address to gain access to the sale. Get free shipping when you spend $35.

Click here to shop the deal.