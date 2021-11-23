Money Saver: Save big on kitchen appliances at Kohl’s

ST. LOUIS – Get ready for the holidays with deep discounts on cooking supplies at Kohl’s.

Toastmaster small kitchen appliances drop from $24.99 to $19.99. When you enter a coupon code the price drops to $16.99. But wait there’s more. Then use a $12 rebate to drop the price down to $5. You will have to download the rebate form online. Choose from nine appliances from a toaster to a hand mixer and waffle maker. Shipping is free with a purchase of $75 or look for in-store pickup.

Coupon Code: ENJOY15