ST. LOUIS – Attention, Michael Kors fans, we have a deal offering up to 80 percent off. Head to Michael Kors online to check out this Jodie Small Logo Jacquard Tote Bag. It’s marked down from $348 to $69. The large tote drops from $498 to $89. Matching wallets are discounted to $49. The tote is available in eight colors at this low price. Plus it ships for free. Click here to shop this deal.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction