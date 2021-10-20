Money Saver: Save hundreds on UGG items with this deal

ST. LOUIS – We have a rare sale on items from UGG for men, women, and kids from Rue La La online Wednesday only.

For a limited time, save up to 80 percent off on select UGG boots, sandals, slippers, and accessories.

Notes:https://www.ruelala.Com/boutique/product/179489/138438709/?Dsi=srq-1367111454–5061391f-cbb5-433d-a0ac-f528a4c1b579&lsi=c683c7fa-e257-47a3-a26e-25b5f964dfaa&pos=12

There is an UGG block suede boot that drops from $525 to $99.99 and is available in three colors. Much of the inventory is selling out quickly at these prices.

Shoppers must sign-up to become a member in order to gain access to the sale. Plus, new members get free shipping to save you an additional $9.99.

Click here to shop this deal.