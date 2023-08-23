ST. LOUIS – They made too much at Lululemon, which means you can save on some select clothing online.

While supplies last, these items are marked down to $50 or less for men and women. There are deals on short and long sleeve shirts, tank tops, leggings, shorts, and more.

Most have a wide variety of colors and sizes still available. Please note that these are final sale items, and you will need to sign up for a free Lululemon account to return them.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.