ST. LOUIS - Fetal surgeries can mean the difference between a child being able to walk one day or using a wheelchair. Fox 2 reporter Molly Rose discusses why we are seeing more of them in St. Louis right now.

Only some doctors can perform these types of surgeries and due to COVID-19 these types of procedures have been put on hold at some hospitals surrounding the state of Missouri. But here in St. Lous at Barnes Jewish Hospital Molly spoke with one of the few surgeons in the country who performs these surgeries.