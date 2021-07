ST. LOUIS – We have a hot deal cooking to save you some dough on a cookware set from JCPenney.

Choose from two different 30 piece nonstick cookware sets from Cooks. Both are down in price from $160 to $55.99 when you enter a coupon code at checkout: JULY4.

This offer is good through Sunday, or while supplies last. Check for in-store pick-up to save on shipping. It’s free with a $75 purchase.

Click here to shop the deals.