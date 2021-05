ST. LOUIS – There is a huge markdown on hundreds of select styles for women at JCPenney.

For a limited time, save between 40 and 60 percent on dresses, t-shirts, pants, pajamas, and accessories. Then take an additional 25 percent off when you add a coupon code: SWEETMOM.

If you spend $75, the code takes 30 percent off your purchase. Shoppers will also get free shipping.

Click here to shop.