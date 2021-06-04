Money Saver: Save some ‘dough’ on National Donut Day

ST. LOUIS – Save some dough today as we celebrate national donut day.



Head to Krispy Kreme to claim any doughnut for free, no purchase necessary. You can also get an original glazed dozen for $1 with any dozen donut purchase. Vaccinated customers can grab another glazed donut with proof they received a COVID shot through the end of the year.

At Dunkin’, purchase a beverage to get a free classic donut of your choice.



At Duck Donuts, get a free bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar today, no purchase necessary.

