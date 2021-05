ST. LOUIS – Just do it and save on Nike products with price cuts for two days only.

Tuesday and Wednesday head to Nike’s website and get up to 50 percent off. There are deals for men, women, kids, and babies. Check out markdowns on running shoes and kicks to hit the court. Shorts, shirts, jackets, hoodies, and accessories are also marked down.

Shipping is free if you’re a Nike member, if not sign up to save.

Click here to shop.