Money Saver: Save up to 80% on lighting from Home Depot

ST. LOUIS – Here’s a bright idea to save you money on lighting from Home Depot. For a limited time, select chandeliers and pendant lighting is marked down up to 80 percent off.

There are hundreds to choose from in this discount range in a wide variety of styles. Because these prices are so low some fixtures do have a limit per order. Shipping is free when you spend $45 or look for free in store pick up.

Click here to shop.

Notes:www.homedepot.com/b/Lighting-Chandeliers/Special-Values/N-5yc1vZc7o0Z7