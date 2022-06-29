ST. LOUIS – Run to get this deal at the Under Armor Outlet online.

For a limited time get up to 50% off during the Semi-annual Event Sale. Under Armour only has this sale twice a year. Look for the markdowns in red for discounts for men, women, and kids. Check out deals on shorts, shoes, shirts, backpacks, accessories, and more. Get free shipping when you spend $99, with free returns and exchanges, or add $4.99 for shipping. This offer is good while supplies last or until next Wednesday.

For more information, please visit Margie’s Money Saver.