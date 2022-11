ST. LOUIS – This deal is a holiday favorite.

Shop Ulta beauty to get beauty boxes down in price from $29.99 to $17.99. This is the lowest price all season. Enter a coupon code at checkout, and you’ll get $5 off your $15 purchase, dropping the price to $12.99.

There are three sets to choose from. Shipping is free with your $35 purchase, or order online and choose free store pickup.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check the discounted beauty boxes here.