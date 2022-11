ST. LOUIS – If you have someone on your holiday list who likes Crocs, we have some early savings for you.

For a limited time, shop early holiday deals at Crocs Online and get 40% off on all colors of adult Baya clogs. There are eleven colors to choose from for both men and women. Get free shipping when you spend $49.99 or more. They offer free returns on all orders.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted footwear here.