ST. LOUIS – Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale and save up to 75% off everything.

For a limited time, you’ll find a wide variety of handbags, clothing, shoes, and accessories with deep discounts. You’ll also discover deals when you bundle two items.

Extra savings are indicated with a pink banner and many are Monday only bargains. Shipping is free with your $50 purchase.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.