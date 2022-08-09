ST. LOUIS – The clock is ticking on this deal on wall clocks at Kohls online.

For a limited time get 70% off on select Sonoma clocks. Then add in a coupon code and save an additional 20%. There are six clocks at this discount. Some were $80 and now drop down to just over $19.

This offer is good through Sunday or while supplies last. Shipping is free when you spend $35 or see if store pickup is available.

For more information and to get that coupon code, head to Margie’s Money Saver. To view the clock catalog, click here.