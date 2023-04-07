ST. LOUIS – It’s a great time to stock up on Clinique Beauty products at Macy’s online.

Right now, get 25% off all products when you use coupon code “CLINIQUE25” at checkout.

Customers will get a free seven-piece gift set valued at more than $100 for free with any Clinique purchase of $35.

For the best savings, shop items already discounted by 20% off. If you spend $80 or more, you’ll also get a free tote. Shipping is free when you use your Macy’s rewards account and spend at least $25.

