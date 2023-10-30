ST. LOUIS – Stop and smell the savings with a deal from Macy’s Online.

Right now, this 18-piece favorite scents sampler set for women drops from the already low price of $25 to $21.25. You will need to enter the coupon code to get the ‘FRIEND’ deal.

This comes to about $18 per scent. Included are fragrances from brands like Givency, Michael Kors, and Prada. Log into your free Macy’s account to get free shipping when you spend $25.

