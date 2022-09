ST. LOUIS – It’s a surprise sale going on at Kate Spade Online and you’re invited.

To celebrate, take up to 50% off plus another 30% when you enter coupon code MORE30. Save on select handbags, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and accessories. These are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen on some sale items. Shipping is free on all items.

For more information head, to Margie’s Money Saver. To view the discounted items, click here.