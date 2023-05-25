ST. LOUIS – The Ten Days of Glam Sale is going on right now at Macy’s Online, with different deals every day.

Thursday, get 50% off an Urban Decay eyebrow pencil, a mini palette from Too Faced, and a dryer brush from Dry Bar. There is also a surprise offer each day.

Thursday’s is half off Perricone MD vitamin C. There are four more days of deals, and you can have a sneak peek by checking out Macy’s website.

You will also grab free shipping on your 10 days of glam purchase when you enter the coupon code GLAM10 at checkout.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.