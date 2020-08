ST. LOUIS – Get ready for cool nights and save with a Fox 2 exclusive deal on Under Armour. For a limited time, get this women’s storm fleece hoodie at Proozy online.

It retails for $55 dollars, then drops to $27.99, add in our Fox 2 code and you’ll get one for $20 dollars. It comes in five colors and sizes small to two X-L. coupon code: fox2nowua

This offer is good until Sunday or while supplies last.