ST. LOUIS – Are you still searching for that perfect gift for Father’s Day?

Head over to JCPenney where there are dozens of Men’s St. John’s Bay shirts and shorts marked down. These drop in price from $36 to $13.49 when you enter a coupon code: DADDAY20.

There are dozens of styles and sizes available. Get free shipping when you spend $75 or look for in store pickup.

Click here to shop.