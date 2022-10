ST. LOUIS – As the weather gets colder, you may be in need of warm clothing. We have a deal from REI. For a limited time, get up to 50 percent off The North Face. Discover savings on styles for men, women, and children.

Check out jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts, pants, gloves, and more. It ships for free with your $50 purchase, otherwise add $5.99. Click here to shop this deal.