Money Saver: Up to 60% off items from Macy’s

ST. LOUIS – Get shopping at Macy’s with their “gifts you’ll love to give” sale. For a limited time, get up to 60 percent off. Plus, many of the deals also offer an additional 15 to 20 percent off purchases with a code: GIVE.

There are deals on styles for men, women, and children. Shoes, jewelry, handbags, toys, and home items are also marked down. Plus, for every $50 you spend you’ll get $10 in Macy’s money. Get free shipping with your $25 purchase. This sale ends Thursday, December 16.

Click here to shop this deal.