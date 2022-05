ST. LOUIS – It’s the shoes, boots, and sandal clearance sale going on right now at Macy’s online. For a limited time, save up to 60 percent off a wide variety of styles. Check out deals on wedges, flats, and slide sandals. There are also dozens of boots and shoes marked down. Scroll through more than 100 pages of bargains, including brands like Michael Kors, INC, DKNY, and more. Get free shipping when you spend $25 or more.

Click here to shop this deal.