Money Saver: Veterans Day deals

ST. LOUIS – Businesses are showing their appreciation to those who have served our country this Veterans Day.

Denny’s is offering a build your own grand slam breakfast Wednesday morning until noon.

IHOP is offering free red, white and blue pancakes from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Get a free doughnut at Dunkin’, Starbucks has a free 12-ounce coffee, and Krispy Kreme is giving out a free doughnut and coffee.

Veterans can get a free meal off of O’Charley’s veteran thank you menu.

Red Robin is offering a free tavern double burger with fries from November 12 to November 30.

Houlihan’s will give veterans a free entree from a select menu. Wendy’s is giving out a small breakfast combo.

Make sure to bring a military ID and check to make sure the restaurant is participating.

Click here for more sales and deals this Veterans Day.