Money Saver: Veterans Day freebies and discounts

ST. LOUIS – On this Veterans Day many businesses want to thank those who served with some deals and discounts.

Applebee’s, O’Charley’s, Chili’s, Bandana’s, and Bob Evans are all offering a free meal from a special menu with a military ID. For breakfast, IHOP is giving veterans and active-duty military a free red, white, and blueberry pancake meal. Wendy’s has a free breakfast combo until 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Krispy Kreme is offering a free coffee and doughnut of their choice.

There are also deals at retail shops Thursday. Make sure you have a valid military ID and that you call ahead to confirm the business is participating.

