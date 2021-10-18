Money Saver: Walmart reveals their Black Friday deals

ST. LOUIS – Halloween is less than two weeks away now, which means Thanksgiving is not far behind.

Get ready for Black Friday with deals revealed from Walmart.

Some blockbuster savings include a Samsung Chromebook for $87, a 55-inch

TCL smart t-v with Roku for $228, and an air fryer for $39. You’ll also find toys marked down to as low as $5 and much more.

Walmart’s bargains begin on Thanksgiving eve, Wednesday night, at 6:00 p.m. for online shoppers and in stores on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, at 5:00 a.m.

