ST. LOUIS – Are you ready to deck the halls? They are at Wayfair and are offering you savings during their early Black Friday sale.

Check out deals on furniture, home decor, bedding, and more at up to 70% off. seasonal decor is up to half off.

You can also receive an extra 15% off on select items when you add the promo code ‘TAKE15′ during checkout. Shipping is free with your $35 purchase; otherwise, add $4.99.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.