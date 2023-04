ST. LOUIS – We have a deal brewing for you with some eye-opening savings from Dunkin’.

Friday is National Pay It Forward Day, at every Dunkin’ location in the area, one lucky customer will be chosen at random to win free coffee for a year. No strings attached.

All you need to do is go to your local Dunkin’ between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Either in-store or drive-through for your chance to win.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.