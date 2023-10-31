ST. LOUIS – You are sure to scare up some savings with these Halloween deals on Tuesday.

Qdoba is offering reward members a Boo-Go deal: when you buy one entrée and drink, you’ll get one for free. Sonic has corn dogs for 50 cents or half-priced cheeseburgers after 5 p.m. in their app. Kids dressed in costumes at Fazoli’s will get a free kid’s meal.

Chipotle’s annual ‘Boorito‘ is back. Rewards members can score a $6 entrée when ordering online between 3:00 p.m. and closing with a code. Taco Bell has a free breakfast taco as well.

you can also stop by your local Krispy Kreme in costume, and you’ll walk away with a free doughnut of your choice.

