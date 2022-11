ST. LOUIS – It’s a surprise sale at Toms Online, and you’re invited to the party full of savings.

Stop by the Warehouse Clearance Event to get up to 75% off on boots, sneakers, sandals, and accessories. There are markdowns for men, women, and kids. Toms claims this sale has never before seen savings.

You’ll find deals for shoes under $10. All sales are final. Get free shipping with your $65 purchase.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted footwear here.