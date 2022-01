ST. LOUIS – Baby it’s cold outside, warm up with a cozy jacket and save some cold hard cash. Get this Madden Girl Women’s Packable Jacket from Proozy online. It’s down from nearly $90 to $39.99 with free shipping when you enter our exclusive promo code: MMS15PM-3999-FS. It’s available in black, wine, and dark dusty in sizes small through extra-large while supplies last. This offer is good until Tuesday, January 11.

Click here to shop this deal.