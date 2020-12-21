Mental health issues among teens during the pandemic

STL Moms

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Isolation from friends, stress from learning in a virtual classroom, cancelation of sports and many family gatherings is starting to add up to a mental health crisis among young people.

Provident Crisis Services Supervisor Jessica Vance has more information on the mental health of teenagers and young adults.

You can reach Provident’s 24/7 crisis lifeline at 314-647-4357.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News