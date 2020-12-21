Mental health issues among teens during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Isolation from friends, stress from learning in a virtual classroom, cancelation of sports and many family gatherings is starting to add up to a mental health crisis among young people.
Provident Crisis Services Supervisor Jessica Vance has more information on the mental health of teenagers and young adults.
You can reach Provident’s 24/7 crisis lifeline at 314-647-4357.
