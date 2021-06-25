New book gives families some summer outing ideas on the Katy Trail

ST. LOUIS – Summer is here and it’s time to get outside with the kids. If you are looking for ways to switch it up, maybe it’s time to check out the Katy Trail. A local author who knows everything about the fun that can be had there joined FOX 2’s Molly Rose out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Kathy Schrenk is the author of “Katy Trail: A Guided Tour Through History.”

The book is complete with a family outings guide. Some of the outings highlighted on the guide include St. Charles’ museums and parks.

Part of the proceeds from the book go to Magnificent Missouri. It is based out near Marthasville. They work to preserve the rural and agricultural nature of the Missouri River corridor.

Click here to get the book.